Sunday August 16, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, has clarified that he is as fit as a fiddle after he underwent minor surgery on his hip.

Speaking on Saturday during the burial of Mama Elizabeth Olang’o in Bar Okwiri village, Bondo Sub-county, Raila said that he is of good health after undergoing minor surgery in Dubai in June.

“There are people who had announced that I’m dead, but I must say that the devil is a liar,” said Raila.

He added that he has a mission to accomplish.

He reiterated that the push for a referendum is unstoppable.

“I am now back and we will make the Building Bridges Initiative report public after receiving it.”

“There are a number of issues that will be addressed by the Government, some through Parliament and others by the public,” he said.

Deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna, was among a cabal of prophets of doom who were claiming that Raila Odinga was disabled after the surgery.

The Kenyan DAILY POST