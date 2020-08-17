Monday August 17, 2020 – As the 2022 General Elections fast approach, politicians are up and down aligning themselves to their respective winning teams.

President Kenyatta, ODM leader, Raila Odinga, and KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi are working on a winning coalition to retain power in 2022.

The trio – through their representatives – has been burning the midnight oil to craft a working formula to prevent voter backlash as witnessed in 2002.

Their emissaries have been holding closely-guarded meetings with various power brokers at private homes and popular clubs in Nairobi suburbs, with the latest one being at COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli’s Idamat home in Kajiado.

Sunday’s meeting, although branded a lunch date by the COTU boss, had a lot of political ramifications.

“It was simply a lunch date to welcome KANU chairman Gideon Moi, among other leaders, in my home and we had a discussion about issues of national concern,” Mr Atwoli said.

He went on:

“I’m an elder and it is normal for politicians and leaders to visit me given my age and experience and relation with other leaders.”

The meeting brought together Mr. Moi and his lieutenants, including Tiaty MP William Kamket, Mr. Odinga’s confidants James Orengo and Junet Mohammed as well as Jubilee leaders led by Vice-Chairman David Murathe, National Assembly Majority Whip, Emmanuel Wangwe, Igembe North MP, Maoka Maore, and former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth.

Other leaders who attended the meeting were Kajiado East MP, Peris Tobiko, (Jubilee) and Kajiado Central MP, Elijah Memusi (ODM).

According to sources, the leaders were coming up with a strategy to cut off Deputy President William Ruto’s perceived inroads in Kajiado County.

In the last two months, the DP has hosted two delegations from Kajiado North and Kajiado South at his Karen home.

Sources intimated that Ms Tobiko and Mr. Memusi were charged with the responsibility of ensuring the County rallies behind President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s handshake pact.

