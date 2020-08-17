Monday August 17, 2020 – An investigative report by NTV journalist Dennis Okari uncovered a mega-graft scandal regarding the use of billions allocated for Covid-19.

The funds include loans and grants from institutions including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to support Kenya’s efforts to combat the virus.

The report further revealed how a large consignment of donations including masks and ventilators from Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma, went missing once they arrived in the country.

Staff at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), the body at the centre of the scam, were also interviewed although some identities were hidden due to ongoing investigations.

The exposé revealed that records on the donations showed that two companies were authorized to receive the consignment at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The paper trail, however, went cold and no records were available to show how the donations were distributed thereafter.

Gordwins Agutu, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Network Action Against Corruption (KNAAC), claimed that investigations revealed that at least three quarters of the consignment was shipped off to Tanzania by well-connected wheeler-dealers.

There, he claimed, it was sold off to various organisations and institutions.

He further alleged that what remained of the consignment found itself in the market, and was sold to private companies in Kenya among others.

Breaking down an analysis of funds received for the fight against Covid-19, Agutu further claimed that Ksh43 billion could not be accounted for.

“It’s true that the Covid-19 pandemic has minted many millionaires. It’s not a laughing matter,” he stated.

On her part, Nominated Senator, Sylvia Kasanga, who chairs the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on Covid-19, also confirmed that the ad-hoc committee identified several discrepancies in the available data on the funds.

“I think as a country we don’t know when to do corruption and when not to. We are talking about a pandemic here,” she stated.

Kasanga maintained that the committee will follow up on the matter even as she maintained that those responsible for the scandal will be punished for their actions.

