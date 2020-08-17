Sunday, August 16, 2020 – The Kenya football fraternity is mourning the death of footballer Kevin Oliech who has succumbed to cancer in a hospital in Germany.

Kevin, who played for Harambee Stars, Gor Mahia and Mathare United is the younger brother of legendary Kenyan striker, Dennis Oliech.

According to the family, Kevin has been ailing for some time and was under treatment in Germany under the care of his elder brother, Ken Oliech.

Kevin also played for German fifth tier outfit, KFC Uerdingen 05, and second-tier Alemannia Aachen, before hanging his boots.

His death comes two years after that of his mother, Mary Auma Oliech, who passed on in July 2018 – five years after she was diagnosed with cancer.

“We would like to send our deepest condolences to the Oliech family following the passing on of Kevin Oliech on Sunday evening. Kevin, who is brother to Dennis Oliech and Andrew Oyombe, was part of the Mathare United squad that won the 2008 KPL title. May he Rest in Peace.” His former club, Mathare United led Kenyans in mourning Kevin.

Kenyans have taken to social media to mourn Kevin and we have sampled a few.







The Kenyan DAILY POST.