Job Title: Financial Controller

Reports To: Finance Director & CEO

Location: Nairobi

Age: 33 – 43 years

We are an organization dealing with petroleum products and we are seeking an individual who is dynamic and passionate about delivering results to join our finance & accounts team.

Job Summary: To develop strategies relating to all financial and accounting policies, procedures and quality standards to ensure continuous improvement and statutory compliance.

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Ensure that the profit and loss statements, balance sheet statements are prepared on a quarterly basis and shared with the directors,
  • Ensure statutory compliance, before the set deadlines for the Group of companies,
  • Review and approve the Payrolls for the group of companies and present to the Group Finance Director for payment,
  • Prepare and remit annual returns for the group before the set deadlines,
  • Coordinate with internal and external auditors for completion of statutory audits at the end of each financial year and submit follow-ups of audit recommendations for the Group,
  • Ensure proper review of all insurance policies and premiums for the Group and give recommendations,
  • Compiling and maintaining accurate assets register for the Group and ensure all assets procured are recorded, correctly depreciated and properly disposed as and when necessary,
  • Reconcile the profit and loss reports for the group and give feedback to the Finance Directors and make proposals for improvement,
  • Assist in preparing and monitoring budgets for new projects especially with regard to investments being made by the group of companies, and their tax implications,
  • Analyze business operations, trends, costs, revenues, financial commitments, and obligations, to project future revenues and expenses or to provide advice,
  • Ensure effective management and utilization of company resources and assets,
  • Carry out internal audits for the group of companies and make recommendations
  • Maintaining day to day internal controls of for the finance systems
  • Any other duties assigned from time to time.

Person Specification

  • Bachelor of Commerce of any other related field,
  • MUST be a CPA (K),
  • MUST be a registered member of ICPAK,
  • MUST have working experience dealing with KRA office and other Government institutions,
  • 10 years working experience, 5 of which should be in a senior Accounts/Finance position. Experience in Petroleum Industry will be an added advantage.
  • Ladies who meet the requirements are encouraged to apply for the position.

The candidate will be expected to:

  • Perform a variety of duties often changing from one task to another of a different nature without loss of efficiency or composure,
  • Accept responsibility for and in teams,
  • Relate to others in a manner that creates a sense of teamwork and cooperation,
  • Maintain effective communication with colleagues, both junior and senior,
  • Respond appropriately to environmental and safety hazards and function effectively in emergency situations,
  • Utilize company systems effectively to ensure economical use of equipment and supply
  • Be creative and innovative in minimizing costs,

NB: This is a representative summary of the major duties and responsibilities performed by the jobholder.

Email your CV torecruitment2hnsm@gmail.com

Only qualified candidates will be contacted.

