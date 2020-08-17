Job Title: Financial Controller
Reports To: Finance Director & CEO
Location: Nairobi
Age: 33 – 43 years
We are an organization dealing with petroleum products and we are seeking an individual who is dynamic and passionate about delivering results to join our finance & accounts team.
Job Summary: To develop strategies relating to all financial and accounting policies, procedures and quality standards to ensure continuous improvement and statutory compliance.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Ensure that the profit and loss statements, balance sheet statements are prepared on a quarterly basis and shared with the directors,
- Ensure statutory compliance, before the set deadlines for the Group of companies,
- Review and approve the Payrolls for the group of companies and present to the Group Finance Director for payment,
- Prepare and remit annual returns for the group before the set deadlines,
- Coordinate with internal and external auditors for completion of statutory audits at the end of each financial year and submit follow-ups of audit recommendations for the Group,
- Ensure proper review of all insurance policies and premiums for the Group and give recommendations,
- Compiling and maintaining accurate assets register for the Group and ensure all assets procured are recorded, correctly depreciated and properly disposed as and when necessary,
- Reconcile the profit and loss reports for the group and give feedback to the Finance Directors and make proposals for improvement,
- Assist in preparing and monitoring budgets for new projects especially with regard to investments being made by the group of companies, and their tax implications,
- Analyze business operations, trends, costs, revenues, financial commitments, and obligations, to project future revenues and expenses or to provide advice,
- Ensure effective management and utilization of company resources and assets,
- Carry out internal audits for the group of companies and make recommendations
- Maintaining day to day internal controls of for the finance systems
- Any other duties assigned from time to time.
Person Specification
- Bachelor of Commerce of any other related field,
- MUST be a CPA (K),
- MUST be a registered member of ICPAK,
- MUST have working experience dealing with KRA office and other Government institutions,
- 10 years working experience, 5 of which should be in a senior Accounts/Finance position. Experience in Petroleum Industry will be an added advantage.
- Ladies who meet the requirements are encouraged to apply for the position.
The candidate will be expected to:
- Perform a variety of duties often changing from one task to another of a different nature without loss of efficiency or composure,
- Accept responsibility for and in teams,
- Relate to others in a manner that creates a sense of teamwork and cooperation,
- Maintain effective communication with colleagues, both junior and senior,
- Respond appropriately to environmental and safety hazards and function effectively in emergency situations,
- Utilize company systems effectively to ensure economical use of equipment and supply
- Be creative and innovative in minimizing costs,
NB: This is a representative summary of the major duties and responsibilities performed by the jobholder.
Email your CV torecruitment2hnsm@gmail.com
Only qualified candidates will be contacted.