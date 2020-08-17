Job Title: Financial Controller

Reports To: Finance Director & CEO

Location: Nairobi

Age: 33 – 43 years

We are an organization dealing with petroleum products and we are seeking an individual who is dynamic and passionate about delivering results to join our finance & accounts team.

Job Summary: To develop strategies relating to all financial and accounting policies, procedures and quality standards to ensure continuous improvement and statutory compliance.

Duties & Responsibilities

Ensure that the profit and loss statements, balance sheet statements are prepared on a quarterly basis and shared with the directors,

Ensure statutory compliance, before the set deadlines for the Group of companies,

Review and approve the Payrolls for the group of companies and present to the Group Finance Director for payment,

Prepare and remit annual returns for the group before the set deadlines,

Coordinate with internal and external auditors for completion of statutory audits at the end of each financial year and submit follow-ups of audit recommendations for the Group,

Ensure proper review of all insurance policies and premiums for the Group and give recommendations,

Compiling and maintaining accurate assets register for the Group and ensure all assets procured are recorded, correctly depreciated and properly disposed as and when necessary,

Reconcile the profit and loss reports for the group and give feedback to the Finance Directors and make proposals for improvement,

Assist in preparing and monitoring budgets for new projects especially with regard to investments being made by the group of companies, and their tax implications,

Analyze business operations, trends, costs, revenues, financial commitments, and obligations, to project future revenues and expenses or to provide advice,

Ensure effective management and utilization of company resources and assets,

Carry out internal audits for the group of companies and make recommendations

Maintaining day to day internal controls of for the finance systems

Any other duties assigned from time to time.

Person Specification

Bachelor of Commerce of any other related field,

MUST be a CPA (K),

MUST be a registered member of ICPAK,

MUST have working experience dealing with KRA office and other Government institutions,

10 years working experience, 5 of which should be in a senior Accounts/Finance position. Experience in Petroleum Industry will be an added advantage.

Ladies who meet the requirements are encouraged to apply for the position.

The candidate will be expected to:

Perform a variety of duties often changing from one task to another of a different nature without loss of efficiency or composure,

Accept responsibility for and in teams,

Relate to others in a manner that creates a sense of teamwork and cooperation,

Maintain effective communication with colleagues, both junior and senior,

Respond appropriately to environmental and safety hazards and function effectively in emergency situations,

Utilize company systems effectively to ensure economical use of equipment and supply

Be creative and innovative in minimizing costs,

NB: This is a representative summary of the major duties and responsibilities performed by the jobholder.

Email your CV torecruitment2hnsm@gmail.com

Only qualified candidates will be contacted.