SOS Children’s Villages Kenya (SOS CV KE) is an affiliate of SOS Children’s Villages (SOS CV) – International whose mission is to build families for children who have lost or do not have adequate parental care, nurture them, help them shape their own futures and share in the development of their communities. In Kenya, SOS CV Kenya runs five Children’s Villages in Nairobi, Mombasa, Eldoret, Meru and Kisumu. SOS Children’s Villages Kenya also runs education, health and child rights advocacy programmes and works with local communities to prevent family separation through its Family Strengthening Programs.

We seek to recruit suitable qualified people for the following position: Senior Finance Officer – National Office, Nairobi

SENIOR FINANCE OFFICER – NATIONAL OFFICE NAIROBI

We seek to recruit for the position of Senior Finance Officer to be based at SOS CV KE National Office – Nairobi

Responsibilities

The Senior Finance Officer will undertake various duties which include and are not limited to the following:

Organise National Association accountancy and ensure that local legislative requirements and SOS Children’s Villages financial requirements are

Support Finance Manager to develop internal financial control policies, guidelines, and procedures for activities such as budget administration, cash management and accounting.

Train and develop financial staff within the facilities in budgeting and financial management

Coordinate internal audits of all facilities to ensure compliance with local and SOS Children’s Villages requirements.

Support Finance Manager to prepare relevant financial information for all decision- making bodies and other

Grant Management & Reporting: Support the locations in implementation by ensuring that funds are available as and when needed, disbursements are done during work plan and budget.

Reviewing donor reports and ensures that they are submitted on time and of good quality.

Aid in coordination and delivering, clean and smooth external

Assist in preparation of monthly organizational financial reports and

Assist Finance Manager on data quality for the

Support Finance Manager with Annual and Mid Term planning and budgeting

Supervise and appraise performance of national office accountants

Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree in finance or accounting, from a recognized institution of higher learning.

A Certified Public Accountant registered in Kenya. A Masters level qualification is an added advantage

A minimum of 5 years working experience with progressive responsibility for finance in a medium or large organization, preferably in the NGO sector

A solid understanding of financial statistics and accounting principles, with working knowledge of all statutory legislation and regulations pertaining to finance, and the ability to guide and lead employees to ensure appropriate financial processes are being used

Proficient user of SAP’s and MS Office productivity tools – especially advanced Excel and Navision

Analytical – synthesizes complex or diverse information; collects and researches data; uses intuition and experience to complement data; designs work flows and procedure

Able to work under pressure, with strong organizational, planning, prioritization and execution skills and the ability take accountability for results and achievement of objectives.

Enthusiastic, decisive, pragmatic and dynamic hands-on individual with a sense of urgency, attention to detail, thoroughness and unquestionable integrity

How to Apply

If you believe your experience, competencies and qualifications match the job and role specifications described; send your application letter (stating current and expected pay) & updated CV(with details of at least 3 referees one of which must be immediate or former supervisor ) addressed to the National Director to reach us on or before 26th August 2020 by email to: recruitment@soskenya.org

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

SOS Children’s Villages Kenya is an equal opportunity employer and its Recruitment Policy addresses itself to the core values of best practice, diversity and equality.