Tescom Limited is a telecoms firm providing infrastructure solutions in Africa.

We are recruiting at the following position for our Nairobi office.

Finance and Administration Manager

Role Purpose: Reporting the CEO, the Finance and Administration Manager will ensure prudent financial management, accounting, administration and human resource management.

Job Specification

The candidate must possess the following:

  • Bachelor of Commerce in Finance/Accounting or its related equivalent from a reputable university
  • CPA (K) finalist or its equivalent
  • Five years’ progressive experience in accounting
  • Conversant with accounting standards.
  • Administration /HR experience will be an added advantage
  • Membership to ICPAK or its equivalent

Job description

  • In charge of overall Accounts & Finance functions
  • Support the overall business strategy
  • Budget preparation and execution
  • Management accounting
  • Preparation of final accounts
  • Preparation of financial statements and liaison with external auditors
  • Projects accounting
  • Human resource management
  • Auditing
  • Any other role that may be allocated by the CEO

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their detailed cover letter and CV ( do not attach certificates) to recruit@tescomgroup.com by latest Friday 28th August 2020.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

