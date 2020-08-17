Tescom Limited is a telecoms firm providing infrastructure solutions in Africa.

We are recruiting at the following position for our Nairobi office.

Finance and Administration Manager

Role Purpose: Reporting the CEO, the Finance and Administration Manager will ensure prudent financial management, accounting, administration and human resource management.

Job Specification

The candidate must possess the following:

Bachelor of Commerce in Finance/Accounting or its related equivalent from a reputable university

CPA (K) finalist or its equivalent

Five years’ progressive experience in accounting

Conversant with accounting standards.

Administration /HR experience will be an added advantage

Membership to ICPAK or its equivalent

Job description

In charge of overall Accounts & Finance functions

Support the overall business strategy

Budget preparation and execution

Management accounting

Preparation of final accounts

Preparation of financial statements and liaison with external auditors

Projects accounting

Human resource management

Auditing

Any other role that may be allocated by the CEO

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their detailed cover letter and CV ( do not attach certificates) to recruit@tescomgroup.com by latest Friday 28th August 2020.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.