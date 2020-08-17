Tescom Limited is a telecoms firm providing infrastructure solutions in Africa.
We are recruiting at the following position for our Nairobi office.
Finance and Administration Manager
Role Purpose: Reporting the CEO, the Finance and Administration Manager will ensure prudent financial management, accounting, administration and human resource management.
Job Specification
The candidate must possess the following:
- Bachelor of Commerce in Finance/Accounting or its related equivalent from a reputable university
- CPA (K) finalist or its equivalent
- Five years’ progressive experience in accounting
- Conversant with accounting standards.
- Administration /HR experience will be an added advantage
- Membership to ICPAK or its equivalent
Job description
- In charge of overall Accounts & Finance functions
- Support the overall business strategy
- Budget preparation and execution
- Management accounting
- Preparation of final accounts
- Preparation of financial statements and liaison with external auditors
- Projects accounting
- Human resource management
- Auditing
- Any other role that may be allocated by the CEO
How to Apply
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their detailed cover letter and CV ( do not attach certificates) to recruit@tescomgroup.com by latest Friday 28th August 2020.
Only short listed candidates will be contacted.