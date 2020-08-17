Deltar Properties is one of Kenya’s premier real estate companies founded with the aim of providing affordable housing to home buyers and investors. Our reputation for providing quality, unique, modern and professional services and projects to our clients is one that we hold dear and we promise on delivering housing solutions that meets your needs

The Executive Personal Assistant shall be responsible for providing full Managerial, Administrative and Secretarial support at a senior level to the Director to ensure the smooth management of his day to day affairs, and most effective use of their time. Handle sensitive and complex issues in a professional and objective manner. Take initiative as appropriate especially in the Director’s absence.

Responsibilities

Main responsibilities but not limited to:

Manage Director’s electronic diary, assessing priority of appointments and reallocation as necessary.

Manage Director’s travel arrangements (including visas / accommodation).

Process Director’s correspondence, ensuring that incoming correspondence is dealt with by the Director/or on behalf of the Director, or other staff as appropriate.

Maintain Director’s office systems, including data management and filing.

Maintain records of Director’s contacts.

Screen calls, enquiries and requests, and deal with them when appropriate.

Assist Director in researching and following up with action on matters which fall within the Director’s responsibility – chasing responses, triggering follow-up action.

Produce documents, briefing papers, Daily/weekly/monthly reports and presentations for the Director.

Produce basic financial reports for the Director as needed

Organize meetings and ensure that Director is well prepared for those meetings, preparing agendas, pre-meeting briefings and meeting papers.

Any other duties as may reasonably be required by the Director.

Qualifications

Educated to degree level or equivalent.

3 years’ experience will be an added advantage

Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills to enable professional interaction

Ability to organize and plan own work.

Excellent attention to detail, with the ability to maintain a high level of accuracy.

A flexible, pro-active approach to work including the ability to prioritize and re-prioritize.

Ability to work on own initiative.

Must be able to deal with sensitive information with discretion and to maintain confidentiality.

Excellent computer skills, including a working knowledge of presentation electronic diary management software packages, preferably Microsoft Office Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their CV’s and Cover Letter by 24th August, 2020 COB to careers.deltar@gmail.com