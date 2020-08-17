Monday August 17, 2020 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) stormed the residences of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and his Bomet counterpart Christopher Langat, on Monday morning.

Police camped outside the two Senators’ homes at night as they declined to leave their houses to face arrest from the officers.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen had earlier on claimed that Senators were facing arrest in order to tilt the vote on the revenue sharing formula in the Senate on Monday.

DCI officers, led by an officer who identified himself as Muli, claimed that they were sent by Pius Gitahi to arrest Senator Malala who urged the officers to wait till dawn.

Murkomen, Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wa, his Lang’ata counterpart Nixon Korir also camped outside Senator Langat’s home in Embakasi, Nairobi, at night in solidarity with him.

Langat asked the officers why they did not arrest him during the day because he spent the whole day in his house or wait until the following day to arrest him.

“Let me spend the night at my place instead of being taken in a police cell, I have previously told you I will not leave my house.”

“The whole day I was here alone after church, you should have come during the day to take me wherever you want,” noted Langat.

Langat claimed that DCI sleuths camped outside his home from 8 pm harassing him but revealed that he was ready to be arrested in the morning.

Murkomen claimed that Nominated Senator Alice Milgo is set to be used to vote in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s revenue sharing formula.

“Senator Milgo (Alice) who is a nominated Senator from Bomet is actually a beneficiary of this arrest, when Senator Langat was removed as Chair of Education, Milgo was given the position.”

“What they are doing through back door is to arrest Senator Langat so that Senator Milgo can vote the way this group wants, I want to warn Milgo not to be used,” stated Murkomen.

