Monday, August 17, 2020 – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have once again left tongues wagging after Melania refused to hold Trump’s hand as they disembarked from Air Force One.

Trump and Melania and their son, Barron Trump, were spotted stepping down from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Washington after flying in from Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump is seen trying to hold Melania’s hand twice but the First Lady resisted and instead she tightly clutched onto her Hermès Birkin bag reported to cost $13K (Ksh1.3 million)

However, this is not the first time Melania has refused to hold her husband’s hand in public.

Back in 2017, she refused to hold Trump’s hand after they landed at Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel.

Early this year, Melania, who is a former model, pulled her hand out of her Trump’s hand while attending a College Football Championship in New Orleans.



