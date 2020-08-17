Sunday, 16 August 2020 – George Njuguna, who is popularly known as Dj Crème De La Crème, has relocated upcountry after the coronavirus pandemic cut short the livehood of deejays, following the closure of entertainment spots.

Instead of struggling with life in the city, Crème, who was living a lavish life in the city without a good back up plan, relocated to his home county in Kericho and he has no plans of coming back to Nairobi.

Crème confirmed that he has relocated upcountry with his wife and kids saying that life upcountry is cheaper compared to the city.

‘There is no pressure here. There is more time for family and that is the most important thing,’ he said during an interview with a weekly Entertainment pull out.

Crème has ditched his deejaying career for now and is currently working at his father’s agro-vet in Kericho town to make ends meet.

Here are photos of the top rated deejay running errands at his father’s agrovet.









His family also seems to have adapted to the upcountry life and they are really enjoying it.









The Kenyan DAILY POST