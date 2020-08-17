Sunday, August 15, 2020 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested a notorious fraudster behind a multi-million online fraud scheme that has seen unsuspecting Kenyans lose their hard earned money.

The suspect identified as James Chege Kinuthia was nabbed in Nairobi’s Utawala Estate.

According to the DCI, Kinuthia has been advertising furnished 20x40ft or 40x40ft containers for occupation or business on various online platforms only to disappear soon after receiving payment.

“Have you lost money through advertisements appearing on sections of the media, wooing unsuspecting members of the public to purchase furnished 20x40ft or 40x40ft containers for occupation or business?” a tweet from DCI read.

“@DCI_Kenya detectives have this morning arrested one such fraudster namely James Chege Kinuthia in Mihang’o, Utawala.”

“The fraudster suspected to be working with others has been using different online platforms such as Jiji Pay, WhatsApp & emails to appeal to would be buyers but ends up defrauding them once he has been paid. “

“We are appealing to any person/s who may have fallen prey to his machinations to come forward and report to the Serious Crimes Investigations Unit at DCI HQs for further investigations”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST