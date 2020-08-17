Sunday, August 16, 2020 – Kenyan media personality, Ciru Muriuki, is mourning after her father passed on.

The BBC journalist announced on social media that she is struggling and reeling in pain after losing her father who she described as a ‘the best man she has ever known’

While she didn’t reveal the cause of her father’s death, she stated thatloss of a parent is something life will never prepare you for.

“What life can never prepare you for…is to lose a beloved parent.

“My most honored, most cherished father has rested. I have grappled with the unimaginable pain of losing my anchor, my best friend, the best man I have ever known.

“Words are not enough to express the immensity of this loss. But in all things, we praise the name of the Lord.

“Dad, I will love you forever.

“The rest of my life will be spent longing to see you again,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Kenyan DAILY POST