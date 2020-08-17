Sunday August 16, 2020 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has asked Deputy President William Ruto to resign because he doesn’t believe in the Government he is serving.

Speaking on Sunday, Atwoli, who is among a cartel that is opposed to Ruto’s Presidency in 2022, said Ruto does not respect his peers in Government and has undermined State officials a number of times.

“Ruto is a daytime dreamer.”

“He is dreaming.”

“He will never be the President of this great country,” Atwoli said.

“In fact, no one will stand in his way to stop him.”

“We will see where he will get votes.”

Atwoli was responding to Ruto’s remarks on Tuesday that he was not afraid of powerful people in Government calling themselves the ‘deep state’.

Ruto’s remarks followed his relegation to the periphery of State power after falling out with President Uhuru Kenyatta after the March 9th, 2018 handshake with ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

“We are being told there is the system, deep state or people who will steal our votes.”

“We are waiting for them.”

“There is God in heaven,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST