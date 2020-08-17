Monday, August 17, 2020 – Veteran radio personality, Maina Kageni, has joined Kenyans in mourning the death of footballer, Kevin Oliech, who succumbed to cancer in Germany.

Kevin, who played for Harambee Stars, Gor Mahia and Mathare United, is the younger brother of legendary Kenyan striker, Dennis Oliech.

Speaking during the morning show on Classic 105, Maina said:

“Dennis Oliech’s brother was so young with so much talent.”

“I interacted with him for so long it was incredible seeing his talent. One day cancer too shall die. Rest in peace.”

“He was a young kid, that’s just what is heartbreaking.”

“I spoke to Dennis Oliech and told him his kid brother was so young, he was vibrant and energetic. By the time they discovered the cancer it was too late.

“That is suffering, he fought hard.”

“Dennis you are in our thoughts and prayers and thanks for calling me back, it was important that we speak.”

According to Dennis, Kevin has been battling cancer for the last four years.

“For four years he’s been in and out of hospital. Last year he came back to kenya then returned to Germany but we’ve unfortunately lost him,” wrote Dennis.

