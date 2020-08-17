Sunday August 16, 2020 – Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has said Kenyans are tired with the current Government over mass corruption and total disregard for the rule of law.

In a social media post on Sunday, Ahmednasir, who is nicknamed grand mullah in social circles, said a replay of 2002 will happen in 2022 because millions of Kenyans are unhappy with the current regime.

During the 2002 elections, late former President Daniel Moi endorsed President Uhuru Kenyatta for the top seat but Kenyans were extremely angry with Moi’s regime and voted for Mwai Kibaki to the last man and this according to Ahmednasir is what will happen in 2022.

“I THINK 2022 elections will be replay of 2002.”

“Unhappy KENYANS.”

“Unpopular government.”

“KENYANS feeling BETRAYED & CHEATED.”

“RUNAWAY Corruption & wanton theft.”

“TRIBAL TENSIONS.”

“President tries to impose a preferred Presidential candidate.”

“Kenyans come together & deliver a POLITICAL TSUNAMI,” Ahmednasir said.

Uhuru is planning to endorse presidential loser, Raila Odinga, in 2022, but Deputy President William Ruto, who has no support from the incumbency, is gaining ground like Kibaki.

The Kenyan DAILY POST