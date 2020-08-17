Trans-Nzoia County Public Service Board invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the following positions in the county public service:

HEALTH ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER (2) CPSB 10- ONE (1) POST

Responsibilities

An officer at this level will be deployed in a sub county Hospital, Department or unit within the County Referral Hospital or to a specific Health Programme where duties and responsibilities will include undertaking various administrative duties, namely: procurement, provision and maintenance of facilities; preparation of budgets; overseeing welfare of staff and patients and ensuring their security; and general upkeep of hospital.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

a Bachelors degree in any of the following social sciences: Government, Anthropology, Sociology, Business Administration, Public Administration, Commerce, Health Economics or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution

Satisfy the requirements of chapter six of the constitution

How to Apply

All written applications, CVs, copies of certificates, testimonials and Identity Cards should be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked on the left side the position being applied for and addressed to:

The Secretary,

Trans-Nzoia County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 4210, 30200

Kitale

NOTE: To meet the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, applicants are required to get certificates from the under listed organizations:-

Kenya Revenue Authority

Higher Education Loans Board

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Criminal Investigation Department

Credit Reference Bureau

Copies of these certificates MUST be attached to the applications.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Trans Nzoia County Public Service Board does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment and selection process. Our official communication channels are email address cpsbtransnzoia@gmail.com or cpsb@transnzoia.go.ke and phone number: 0713635352 only.

All applications should reach the Board Secretary, Trans-Nzoia County Public Service Board, Board’s Offices situated after Mt. Elgon Hospital next to Red Cross Offices on or before 28th August, 2020.