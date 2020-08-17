Monday, 17 August 2020 – Rogue pastors have devised new methods of making money amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has nearly brought business to a standstill across the globe.

None of the miracle performing pastors and prophets have taken time to go to the wards and pray for Covid-19 patients, yet before the outbreak of the deadly virus, they were busy performing miracles in churches and crusades.

Their pockets are dented since no tithes and offerings are trickling in and this has forced some of them to change tact.

A lady has taken to social media and shared photos of a pastor who is reportedly selling anointed masks.

The rogue man of God was praying for the anointed masks which were later sold to brainwashed congregants.

She further urged her followers not to follow religion blindly.

See photos.







The Kenyan DAILY POST