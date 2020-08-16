Saturday, August 15, 2020 – This freak accident was caught on camera on Friday along Magadi Road.

From the chilling footage, a speeding lorry lost control and crashed into multiple cars.

Before the crash, another lorry is seen trying to reverse on the road which slowed other motorists.

The driver of the hurtling lorry tried to swerve away from the road but he rammed into a saloon car which slammed into the rear of the reversing lorry.

From the video, it appears that the driver of the saloon car that rammed into the reversing lorry was injured from the reaction of other occupants who escaped unscathed.

This is another example of how recklessness among drivers is the leading cause of accidents and even deaths on the roads.

This could not have happened if the driver of the lorry was not reversing in the middle of the road.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST