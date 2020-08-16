Saturday, 15 August 2020 – CCTV footage of a grisly road accident that happened at Kiserian Junction on Friday has emerged, and revealed the level of recklessness among Kenyan drivers.

Most accidents in Kenya are caused by recklessness among drivers and this grisly accident that happened at Kiserian Junction is no different.

In the disturbing footage that has been widely shared on social media, a reckless lorry driver is seen reversing along a busy highway, posing danger to other motorists.

As the brainless lorry driver was reversing on the highway without using his senses, a speeding truck emerged from the blues and rammed into several vehicles before overturning.

Several casualties were reported.

Anytime you get home safely, you should thank God for protecting you because Kenyan roads are a menace.

Watch the video.

