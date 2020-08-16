Sunday, August 16, 2020 – A spot in the Europa League final is up for grabs when Manchester United and Sevilla face each other in the semis tonight in Koln.

The Red Devils reached the last four thanks to Bruno Fernandes' extra-time goal from the penalty spot against Copenhagen while Lucas Ocampos helped Sevilla knock out a resilient Wolverhampton.

The Spanish cub has become renowned for their Europa League exploits in recent times having won the competition a record five times while United are gunning for only their second Europa league glory.

The winner of this tie will meet either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk in the August 21 final.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Man United

This is a clash between two giants boasting quality players and can go either way but Sevilla are enjoying an incredible spell of form and their success in this tournament gives them an edge over the Red Devils.

Our money is on the La Liga outfit to advance to the final via a narrow victory.

See more tips below and play responsibly.

BE1 (17:00) Eupen v Club Brugge -2

BR1 (17:00) Atletico MG v Ceara – 1

SE1 (17:30) Hammarby v Elfsborg -1X

BE1 (19:15) Anderlecht v Truiden -1

SCP (20:30) Livingston v Rangers -2

NO1 (21:30) Rosenborg v Aalesund – 1

GOOD LUCK and