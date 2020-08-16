Saturday, August 15, 2020 – A seniorDirectorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer and his female companion were killed on Friday night after their car was swept by flash floods at Kipkelion Trading Centre in Kericho County.

Confirming the incident, Kipkelion Ward MCA, Anthony Ruto, said the officer’s saloon car was swept away while attempting to cross the flooded area near Mercy Girls High School to his house on the other side of the town.

The area had experienced a heavy downpour for around three hours and the officer underestimated the strength of the floods.

Mr. Rono stated that members of the public attempted to rescue the two but were overwhelmed by the strength of the water.

The heavy rains also occasioned a power blackout which made the rescue mission even harder.

After the water subsided, the vehicle was spotted downstream with the body of the female occupant in the car while the body of the DCI officer was found almost 1o0 meters away.

Police officers and the area residents retrieved the bodies of the deceased which were later taken to the Kericho Sub-County Hospital mortuary.

