Saturday August 15, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement leader, Raila Odinga, pointed fingers at the Judiciary, accusing them of hampering Kenya’s development agenda after the courts suspended the leasing of five public sugarcane millers.

Judge Nderi Nduma suspended the leasing of Chemelil, Muhoroni and Miwani, Nzoia and Sony Sugar Companies, a few days after the Ministry of Agriculture advertised the privatization of the five firms.

“The judiciary is independent and we don’t want to interfere with its work, but it doesn’t mean that it cannot be corrected,” Raila said while addressing the media yesterday in Kisumu.

“I saw a number of representatives proceed to court to seek an injunction without inviting the government to hear their side.”

“This does not augur well for development,” Odinga stated.

He lamented that the decision came at a time when the country’s economy was shrinking owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ODM leader said that he was surprised that the court went ahead to give the green light to stop the privatisation process without offering Government no chance to weigh in on the issue.

He added that the process was at a very critical stage, and setting the hearing on Wednesday, September 30th was a scheme set to frustrate the Government’s efforts.

The African Union envoy urged the Kenya Union of Sugarcane Plantation and Allied Workers to withdraw the case at the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

Odinga argued that the salaries and debts the applicants were demanding will not be cleared lest the factories continue running.

