Saturday August 15, 2020 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has continued to cause confusion in Kenya’s political scene after saying that President Uhuru Kenyatta cannot support Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidency in 2022.

Last month, Kalonzo’s Wiper Democratic Movement signed a post-election agreement with Uhuru’s Jubilee Party and this was seen as one of the many ways of preparing the “man from Tseikuru” for the top seat in 2022.

But speaking on Friday, Murathe said that Kalonzo has no chance of succeeding Uhuru and instead, he should support ODM leader, Raila Odinga, for the third time.

“We signed a cooperation agreement with his party.”

“But some of the Senators giving us a headache on this revenue sharing formula are Wiper Senators.”

“So if Kalonzo cannot get his legislators to back the President why should we support him in future?” Murathe, who is a former Gatanga MP, said.

Kalonzo, the former Vice President, was Raila’s running mate in the 2013 and 2017 presidential races, the two elections in which Uhuru defeated them.

However, Kalonzo has vowed that he will not support Raila Odinga again and instead asked Jakom to support his presidential bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST