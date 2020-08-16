Saturday August 15, 2020 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi is under siege two years to the next General Elections where he intends to run for the Presidency.

This is after his most trusted allies, Emurua Dikirr’s Johanna Ng’eno, dumped him for Deputy President William Ruto and launched a scathing attack against the KANU Party leader.

Ng’eno took issue with Gideon, accusing him of joining the Building Bridges Initiative bandwagon to build his profile without consulting elected leaders.

The lawmaker also pointed out that Moi is only keen on positioning himself in the succession matrix with little interest for the Rift Valley community that continues to face several challenges, key among them being the Mau evictions and clashes.

He declared publicly that moving forward, he will support Deputy President William Ruto, noting that the mantle of leadership will head to Rift Valley through DP Ruto.

“People like Salat are questioning my loyalty to the party.”

“But just like me, they are employees of the party.”

“I also have a position in KANU as an elected leader.”

“I also have a right like anyone else to ask a question.”

“So nobody should intimidate me for questioning the party leadership.”

“You are questioning me as who?”

“You are the Kanu chairman, so what?” Mr. Ng’eno asserted.

Ngeno’s decision attracted the wrath of Tiaty MP, William Kamket, who urged him to respect KANU, failure to which he would be kicked out.

“He is biting the hand that feeds him, which is uncouth and barbaric.”

“If he continues to misbehave we shall come for our seat,” warned Mr Kamket.

His decision comes amid a growing rebellion in KANU with many leaders warming up to DP Ruto and severing ties with Moi.

Among those who have expressed interest in joining the DP Ruto’s bandwagon is West Pokot Governor, John Lonyangapuo.

The KANU leader has been embroiled in a supremacy battle with the DP for the control of the vote-rich Rift Valley with reports suggesting that a Raila-Moi alliance is in the offing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST