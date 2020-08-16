Saturday, August 15, 2020 – A young man who conspired with his friend to steal a phone from a lady on their first date has been arraigned in court.

The suspect, identified as Martin Githinji, is accused of stealing Grace Karimi’s phone at the Lazarus Restaurant along Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi CBD where they had met for their first date on August 12th.

According a police report, Githinji showed up to the date accompanied with a friend.

The suspect then switchedtables and left the lady with his friend who borrowed her phone worth Sh14,000 and then disappeared with it.

Githinji was nabbed by security officers at the hotel as he tried to sneak out and it was established that he had exchanged text messages with his friend who is still at large and was escorted to Central Police Station.

Appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Charles Mwaniki of Kibera Law Courts, Githinji denied the charges and was freed on a Sh50, 000 bond or an alternative cash bail of Sh15, 000.

Case hearing will start on September 2nd.

The Kenyan DAILY POST