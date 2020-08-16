Saturday August 15, 2020 – Details have emerged linking Deputy President William Ruto to high-profile resignations in Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC).

According to reports, the resignation of ANC Secretary-General, Barrack Muluka, and Eliud Owalo, who quit a few hours apart, had everything to do with DP Ruto.

Well-placed sources revealed that the duo (Muluka and Owalo) were working behind the scenes to push Mudavadi to team up with DP Ruto as his running mate despite the ANC party leader insisting that “We welcome Dr Ruto as long as he supports our bid for the presidency”.

In his resignation, Muluka noted that the space around Mudavadi “needs to be decongested” amid reports that Mudavadi is surrounded by hard-liners who are opposed to the idea of shelving his bid to support DP Ruto.

A day later, his replacement, Eliud Owalo, also threw in the towel “to create ample space in the party and ANC leader without feeling suffocated with my views and suggestions”.

Earlier in the year, the DP met several ANC officials and Ford Kenya party leaders where they agreed that they would work together.

Part of the agreement was that DP Ruto should make a public undertaking to support Mudavadi’s bid.

It is after this meeting that Mudavadi proclaimed in a rally in Lugari, Kakamega County, that he had no problem working with the DP, provided that he (Mudavadi) is the presidential candidate perhaps in anticipation of Ruto’s proclamation that was not forthcoming.

A well-placed source confirmed that “Muluka and Owalo are not happy with Mudavadi for not honouring the deal with the DP”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST