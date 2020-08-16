Saturday August 15, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has accused the Judiciary of being a major impediment to the development of the country.

Speaking in Kisumu on Friday, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement party leader, said the Judiciary is hampering Kenya’s development agenda after the courts suspended the leasing of five public sugarcane millers.

Judge Nderi Nduma suspended the leasing of Chemelil, Muhoroni and Miwani, Nzoia and Sony Sugar Companies., a few days after the Ministry of Agriculture advertised for the privatisation of the five firms.

“The judiciary is independent and we don’t want to interfere with its work, but it doesn’t mean that it cannot be corrected,” Raila said.

“I saw a number of representatives proceed to court to seek an injunction without inviting the Government to hear their side.”

“This does not augur well for development,” Raila added.

Raila’s choice of words seem to mirror what President Uhuru Kenyatta has been saying that the Judiciary is full of cartels and economic saboteurs whose main job is to frustrate the Government’s development agenda for Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST