Saturday, August 15, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 515 newCovid-19 infections bringing the total tally to 29,849.

Speaking at Afya House, Nairobi, on Saturday during the daily briefing on the status of Covid-19 in the country, Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said the new cases are from 6,353 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The new cases consist of 496 Kenyan nationals and 19 foreigners with the youngest being an 8 month old infant while the oldest is 92 years old

At the same time, Dr. Mwangangi announced that 672 more patients had recovered from coronavirus, 607 from the Home Care Based Program and 65 from various hospitals pushing the total number of recoveries to 15, 970.

But on a sad note, 7 people succumbed to complications related to the virus bringing the total fatalities to 472.

The new cases are distributed countrywide as follows:

Nairobi (251), Kiambu (33), Kericho (23), Kisii (19), Bomet (19), Migori (10), Nyeri (9), Lamu (5), Narok (4), Busia (, 4) Nyandarua (3), Kakamega 3.

The Kenyan DAILY POST