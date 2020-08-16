Saturday August 15, 2020 – Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, visited Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) offices on Friday after his bank accounts were frozen by the agency for evading tax.

After a lengthy meeting with KRA officers, Malala said that the authority established that he had no debt that could cause his accounts to be frozen.

“We have a group of lobbyists who are moving around town trying to coerce and intimidate Senators to have them vote in a specific way,” Malala said.

He continued that “I will not be intimidated and I will maintain my stand on the Third Generation Formula, the stand that champions for a WIN-WIN formula and a WIN-WIN situation for our Counties,” Malala said.

Malala has asked those behind the intimidation to respect the democratic choices of the legislators in making their decisions.

The Senator also reiterated that he will not stand with the formula that will divide the Country on the basis of marginalisation.

He has also called upon Senators who are supporting the formula to negotiate with others on the same.

