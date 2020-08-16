Saturday August 15, 2020 – Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, has invaded President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Mt. Kenya region and recruited Jubilee legislators to support his 2022 Presidential id.

Governor Mutua held a meeting with elected representatives from Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi Counties on Saturday where they agreed to throw their weight behind him.

“I was pleased that on top of MCA’s elected on Maendeleo Chap Chap ticket, others from different political parties including Jubilee, have warmed up to my call for a new way of doing things in Kenya,” he announced.

During the meeting, the team brainstormed why, despite numerous resources and abilities as a nation, Kenyans still wallow in poverty.

The representatives acknowledged that Kenya needs radical change and a shift from things that the country has been accustomed to since independence.

Mutua promised to offer new alternative leadership and criticized the current crop of leaders who he said are part of past injustices and misdeeds.

“I’m elated by their urge that I step up and openly declare my candidature to be the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.”

“I’m also pleased by their assurance of support including mobilization and set up of effective campaign structures at all levels in their region,” he lauded.

The previous day, Mutua had hosted former Minister Joseph Munyao who served in retired President Mwai Kibaki’s era.

He advised the Governor on ways to execute his presidential campaign to transform the country.

He hinted at a possible coalition between the Democratic Party and Maendeleo Chap Chap in the coming days.

“We also discussed a possible working arrangement among MCC Party, DP and other parties whose focus is empowerment of the people and not just a few leaders,” Mutua announced.

He added that both parties will convene a meeting to discuss their strategic focus.

The Kenyan DAILY POST