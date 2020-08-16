Saturday August 15, 2020 – Former Chief Justice, Willy Mutunga, has shared his thoughts on social media after ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, said the Orange party is in opposition and also in Government.

On Thursday, Raila who addressed a presser at Chungwa House said his party was playing its opposition role despite having an agreement with the ruling party.

In a post on social media, Mutunga said Raila and his ODM team may be making a grave mistake which will come to haunt them later.

He said Odinga and his minions may be in for a rude shock because chances of President Uhuru Kenyatta double crossing him at the end are high.

“ODM is running with the hare and hunting with the hounds.”

“The political consequences are ODM will be shunned by the hare and devoured by the hounds!,” Mutunga said.

