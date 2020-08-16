Saturday, 15 August 2020 – There was drama at a church when a member of praise and worship was issued with a disciplinary warning letter for dancing in an unGodly manner during a church service.

The member, who is a keyboard player, was sent a letter by the church board, informing him that his dance styles have been observed for quite sometime and they don’t conform to Christian principles.

He was ordered to stop the dancing style immediately or else, he will be ex-communicated from the church.

Here’s the disciplinary letter that he was sent.

Watch the dance that the church board terms unGodly and tell us what you think.

