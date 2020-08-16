Saturday August 15, 2020 – In an unprecedented move, President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent his entire Cabinet on mandatory leave.

All Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and, Chief Administrative Secretaries have been granted 11 days leave by President Uhuru Kenyatta ostensibly to give him space to reorganize his Government.

Rumours have been flying around for months now of a looming Cabinet reshuffle by Uhuru, and his move today, which has caught many by surprise, may be an indicator of looming Cabinet changes.

The next Cabinet meeting is set to be held on September 3, 2020 after the leave.

Since the first covid-19 case was reported on March 13th, 2020, Cabinet Secretaries have been at work with some like Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, Education CS George Magoha and Interior CS Fred Matiang’i directly involved in the fight against the pandemic.

More to follow…

The Kenyan DAILY POST