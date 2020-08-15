Friday August 14, 2020 – With only two years to the end of his final term in office, President Uhuru Kenyatta is reportedly laying the ground for former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, to be his successor in Mount Kenya region.

And to achieve this goal, Uhuru and his strategists are out to have the Building Bridges Initiative passed and have Kenneth as the Prime Minister and Raila Odinga as President.

The picking of Kenneth as Prime Minister is part of Uhuru’s power game to win back the confidence of his Kikuyu tribesmen, who incidentally together with others, are not happy with his leadership and claim that he has been pushing for BBI so as to remain in power as Prime Minister after his tenure as President ends.

Besides, there has been another claim that Uhuru and Raila Odinga are pushing for the PM slot so as to have the President’s younger brother, Muhoho Kenyatta, land the post.

According to sources, Uhuru is aware of the ramifications and backlash in his Mount Kenya region if he grooms his kinsman to succeed him, hence the emerging Kenneth factor in the region, and nationally.

The Kenyan DAILY POST