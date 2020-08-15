Friday August 14, 2020 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, has said that the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta will continue to provide the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) with the necessary support towards achieving optimum service delivery for city residents.

Speaking on Friday, Matiang’i said that the Ministry, through its National Government Officers (NGAO) structure, will sustain solid collaboration with NMS as it carries out its mandate.

“We came here to agree on how we are going to work together to support NMS and build the necessary administrative synergies to deliver for the people of Nairobi.”

“We want to keep our capital city safe, clean and ensure that it is orderly,” Matiang’i said.

Speaking after a meeting with national Government administrators from Nairobi region at the Kasarani Sports Complex, the CS prescribed institutional collaboration in development projects, infrastructure upgrade, and environmental management.

NMS Director General, Major Gen Mohamed Badi, weighed in and described the joint effort as the sure-fireproof way of transitioning the greater Nairobi Metropolitan region to a modern and globally competitive center.

Matiang’i said a national campaign on cleaning all police stations and prisons facilities will be piloted in Nairobi in collaboration with NMS after which the exercise will be rolled out progressively to other regions.

“A lot of work is going on in Nairobi.”

“We are going to see more of these activities.”

“We want to ensure our police stations are cleaned, repainted and organized.”

The campaign will be launched on Monday at the Karen Police Station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST