Friday August 14, 2020 – Former Makadara MP, Benson Mutura, is the new Nairobi County Assembly Speaker after MCAs overwhelmingly voted for him.

Mutura, who was Jubilee Party’s candidate for the position, garnered 99 votes out of 122 votes cast.

He had also been supported by ODM.

He replaces Beatrice Elachi, who resigned early this week.

Other individuals who were eyeing the seat included Allan Chacha, Abdi Ali Abdi, former Nairobi Economic Planning Chief Officer Odongo Odhiambo Washington, former MCA Mike Obonyo Guoro, and former Nairobi Deputy Speaker, Kennedy Okeyo Ng’ondi.

Alex ole Magelo, who was also a candidate, dropped out of the race to support Mutura.

On Thursday, Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, announced that the party had endorsed Mutura for the position.

“We have zeroed in on Benard Mutura as the Jubilee candidate.”

“The other candidates are free to contest but as Jubilee, Mutura is our candidate.”

“As for the Deputy Speaker’s position, we will hold further consultations with the MCAs and President Uhuru Kenyatta and decide,” Tuju added.

