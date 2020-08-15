Friday, August 14, 2020 – Daniel Adongo, the once-high flying Rugby star-turned NFL player, is currently the talk of the town, after it emerged that he’s currently broke, destitute and depressed.

Adongo, who became the first Kenyan to play in the America’s National Football League (NFL) after he was signed by the Indianapolis Colts in June 2013, at the age of 23, is in a sorry state and needs urgent help.

It appears after the Colts terminated his lucrative contract thought to be worth $400,000 a year (approx. Ksh43, 000,000) after he was accused of assaulting a woman in 2015, his career and life begun a downward spiral

From the videos he has been sharing on social media, Adongo, now 30, looks a pale shadow of his former self.

Text messages have also surfaced of Adongo insulting his mother while begging her for some upkeep money.

From the messages, the mother tries to be kind to him but his response is just heartbreaking.

This is another proof that only your mother will stand by you when you hit rock bottom.

See the disturbing texts below.









