Friday August 14, 2020 – Despite putting on a brave and tough face when dealing with ODM leader, Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto is weak on the inside and weeps even from just a little aggravation.

Only yesterday, Ruto was brought to tears by a poem recited by a little girl who had visited his Karen residence.

Vasity Chebet Mutai from Kapkulumben Village, Chepalungu Constituency, Bomet County, was accompanied by her parents and her younger sibling during the visit.

Her art piece on unity overwhelmed Ruto who pulled out his handkerchief to wipe away tears as he processed the message.

Chebet’s parents could also not contain themselves as they openly wept during the performance.

“We must continuously encourage such messages of unity and love for each other.”

“Her courage and firmness is worthy of a salute from us all.”

“It is because of the talented Chebet and others that I continue to believe in the untapped potential of the creative economy in our country,” Ruto stated.

He further assisted the girl’s parents by tasking his manager to establish a chicken farm for them to ensure they had a sustainable source of income.

According to the DP, the little project would enable them to ensure the girl and her siblings get a good education.

