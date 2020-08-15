Friday, August 14, 2020 – A video showing the current sorry state of once-high flying Kenyan sportsman, Daniel Adongo, has shocked Kenyans.

In the heartbreaking video shared on social media, Adongois seen smoking what appeared to be weed with multiple cult-ish piercings in his face.

He has also lost his enviable physique and he looks depressed.

So, where did the rain start beating him?

Adongo became the first Kenyan to play in America’s popular National Football League (NFL), after he was snapped up by the Indianapolis Colts in June 2013 at the age of 23.

Before then, Adongo was based in New Zealand where he turned out for Counties-Manuku as a forward.

According to reports, the Indianapolis Colts offered him a lucrative deal worth Ksh200 million.

However, he suffered an injury after a few appearances and he never regained his place in the team.

In 2015, he was fired by the Colts after he was accused of assaulting a woman and his downward spiral begun.

From the videos, it is clear that Adongo needs help before his condition deteriorates further.

Watch the video

Remember your rugby hunk Daniel Adongo? He got into drugs and some weird beliefs.



This is him currently.



Homeless and broke. Sad!! pic.twitter.com/dieyVp7sdG — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) August 13, 2020

