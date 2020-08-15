Friday, August 14, 2020 – Female prison officers have been warned to observe a proper dress code for uniformed officers, according to a memo from the Commissioner General of Prisons.

Female prison officers have been banned from using make up and wearing tight skirts.

The memo also stipulates that the length of the skirt should be below the knee.

“It has been noted with great concern that some prison officers have continued violating proper dress code at work places against what is stipulated in Prisons rules and regulations,” the memo reads in part.”

The female officers are also required to wear ‘proper inconspicuous hairstyles that do not interfere with wearing of official headgear’

In 2015, a curvy administration officer went viral after her tight skirt and curvy hips sparked off a social media frenzy.

The officer identified as Corporal Linda Okello was later reprimanded and suspended over her dress code.

See the memo below.

