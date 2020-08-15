Friday, 14 August 2020 – Eunice Wambui, popularly known as Nyasuguta, is known for her role in the once famous Vitimbi, where she used to portray a naïve woman.

Nyasuguta was paired with Mogaka and their acting chemistry blended well.

She would behave like a woman who has come from a deep village in Kisii in the Vitimbi programme that was popular in the 1990s and early 2000s, but away from her acting role, she is a very stylish woman.

She knows how to dress her curvy body in figure hugging dresses that leave men with wishful thinking.

See these photos of curvy Nyasuguta putting her hips and derriere to full display.

























