Friday August 14, 2020 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has suffered another huge blow after one of his key allies dumped the party on Friday.

Eliud Owalo, who was named on Wednesday as acting ANC Secretary General following the resignation of Barrack Muluka, said that he has also ditched ANC.

In a statement to Kenyans, Owalo said he felt it was “imperative to create ample space within the Party”.

“… to enable the ANC strategically position itself effectively in the operational environment and craft a suitable road map moving forward without feeling suffocated by my views and suggestions,” he said.

“I also want to create a reasonable leg-room between myself and Mudavadi to safeguard and sustain our personal friendship, respect and positive professional engagements that has been in existence over a span of 25 years.”

Owalo’s exit comes just a day after Barrack Muluka resigned citing similar reasons of giving the party ‘space’ to strategise.





The Kenyan DAILY POST