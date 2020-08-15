Friday August 14, 2020 – Detectives in Kirinyaga County arrested a man claiming to have murdered Mutira MCA, David Wangui’s mother-in-law.

Francis Muriithi, who had gone into hiding, was arrested with a slasher used to hack the woman to death.

The suspect attacked 49-year-old Joyce Kaira Muthiru while she was preparing supper.

Wangui was behind the tabling of the impeachment motion against Governor Anne Waiguru in June this year for gross violation of the constitution.

Waiguru went ahead to have her name cleared of any corruption by the Senate with the help of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

Since Waiguru’s impeachment, Wangui has been spending sleepless nights after his home was raided by unknown people, two jerrycans of petrol were left behind after his security raised an alarm over a huge fire in the cattle shed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST