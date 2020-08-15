Friday, 14 August 2020 – Millicent Omanga’s younger sister, Anita, has become an internet sensation after social media detectives unearthed her social media handles.

Anita’s instagram page is flooded with attractive photos where she is flaunting her God given beauty.

Just like her elder sister, Millicent Omanga, Anita is blessed with a nice package.

She has a big derriere and juicy curves, not forgetting her firm and juicy ‘pawspaws.’

Anita describes herself as a young entrepreneur and she currently runs a high end boutique.

She is also a journalism graduate from University of Nairobi.

See her sexy photos that are already giving men sleepless nights.