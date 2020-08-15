Friday August 14, 2020 – A Member of the County Assembly in Bomet is nursing serious wounds after he was beaten up by his counterparts during the election of the County Speaker.

Embomos Ward MCA, Robert Serbai, had demanded that the Speaker be selected from Konoin Sub-County, arguing that most leaders in Bomet hailed from other constituencies.

Specifically, Serbai stated that the Governor, his Deputy, the Senator and the Woman Rep were all from other constituencies.

Angered by the suggestion, his counterparts roughed him up, whisked him out of the Assembly and continued with the election.

Nelson Mutai from Bomet Central Sub-county was elected as the new Speaker after he garnered 24 votes out of 27.

The seat fell vacant in December 2019 after the former speaker of Bomet, Shadrack Rotich, was sworn in as the Deputy Governor.

Following his appointment, Rotich had tendered his resignation to the clerk of the County Assembly, Isaac Kitur.

Bomet Governor Hillary Bachok’s decision had rattled some feathers as many expected that a woman would have been offered the job following the death of Governor Joyce Laboso.

He, however, defended his decision indicating that Rotich had vast experience.

“A deputy is like a life partner, you make a wrong choice you are doomed and that is why I decided to settle on someone I can work with without problems,” Bachok stated.

