Friday August 14, 2020 – Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, has lambasted ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, for claiming that the Orange Party is in Government and in opposition at the same time.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Raila said ODM was part of Government despite the fact that it is part of the minority brigade that forms the opposition

However, Raila Odinga’s remarks attracted a lot of fury from Kenyans and Karua was among those incensed by the former Prime Minister’s remark.

“Deliberate confusion!”

“The constitution provides for majority party (party in government) and minority party (opposition), at national level and in each county.”

“Pretending to be both whether at the National or county level is not only untenable but unconstitutional!” Karua said

The former Gichugu MP said the opposition has become the mouthpiece of the Executive.

“… we are talking of the total lack of oversight and the fact that the minority party leadership and members have become the mouth piece of the executive,” she said.

