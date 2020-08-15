Friday August 14, 2020 – Senior Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) officials has been suspended over the Sh 7.7 billion Personal Protective Equipment scandal

Among them is CEO, Jonah Mwangi, Charles Juma (Head of Procurement) and Eliud Mureithi (Commercial Director).

The three were suspended for overseeing mass looting of billions that were set aside to help mitigate the effects of COVID 19 and to buy medicine and PPEs.

However, Kenyans were surprised and asked why KEMSA suspended Charles Juma and he was the one who exposed the loss of billions at the agency.

In April, Juma wrote to his CEO raising questions over why KILIG was chosen in a direct procurement process for a tender that should essentially be open to competition given its size.

KILIG is owned by Murathe and some cartels from Mt Kenya region.

The Sh 7.7 billion tenders were given to Murathe and some of Uhuru’s relatives.

The Kenyan DAILY POST