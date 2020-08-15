Friday, 14 August 2020 – Last year, Lillian Muli’s ex-husband, Moses Kanene, introduced his new lover by the name Grace to the online community, to send a message that he had moved on after parting ways with the slay queen TV girl over infidelity.

Kanene, a city businessman, posted photos goofing around with Grace and treated her to a bouquet of flowers.

After the romantic photos surfaced online, word got out that they were planning to make their union official but 1 year later, they have parted ways.

Grace, a single mother of three and a banker by profession, took to social media and introduced her new lover and from the look of things, they are madly in love.

In one of the love-dovey photos that Grace posted, she is seen goofing around with her new man accompanied with the caption, ‘finally found my match, it’s goofy wall the way.’

Her followers flooded to her Instagram timeline to congratulate her for finding the right man.

A little bird whispered to us that Kanene had already introduced Grace to his parents with the intention of marrying her.

But for now, he can only watch from a distance as his ex-lover enjoys life with her new man.

Is Mr Kanene’s love-life jinxed?

Here are more photos of Grace and her new man.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST