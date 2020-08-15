Friday, August 14, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 580 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29,334.

Speaking on Friday during the daily briefing on the status of Covid-19 in the country, Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said the new cases were detected from 5,458 samples.

The new cases consist of 530 Kenyans and 50 foreigners.

In terms of gender, 336 are male while 244 are female with the youngest being one year old and the oldest 92.

At the same time, Dr Mwangangi announced that 198 patients have recovered with 119 being from various hospitals and 79 from home-based care bringing the total number of recoveries to 15,298.

Sadly, the CAS announced five more patients had succumbed to the virus, raising fatalities in the country to 465.

Among the fatalities is a senior pulmonologist identified as Dr. Ndambuki Mboloi

“Out of the five new deaths reported in Kenya, two had underlying health conditions. One had cancer and the second had diabetes,” said Dr Mwangagi.

The new cases are distributed in the country as follows: Nairobi (375), Kiambu (53), Machakos (23), Busia (17), Mombasa (15), Nakuru (15), Kajiado (14), Kisumu (12), Lamu (10), Nyeri (7), Laikipia (3), Baringo (2), Kisii (2), Turkana (2), Vihiga (2), Garissa (1), Bungoma (1), Murang’a (1), Nyandarua (1), Siaya (1), and Trans Nzoia (1).

